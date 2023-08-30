The brightest minds in marketing and tech converge at NexTech, Nov. 14–15 in NYC. Get your pass for the latest on generative AI, gaming and more.

At the annual Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, the tech giant announced a generative artificial intelligence-powered marketing solution that aims to speed up the time it takes for marketers to build and serve marketing campaigns.

Google is collaborating with GenAI platform Typeface and customer data platform GrowthLoop to introduce the GenAI Marketing Solution on its cloud platform, available to Google’s BigQuery customers.

This integration will let marketers use data for audience segmentation, use generative AI to create relevant content for each segment, and serve it across marketing channels including Google Ads.

“What’s different about [this tool] is it takes significant challenges that marketers face when creating campaigns and combines it into a single product,” said Josh Brisco, group vp of acquisition media at Tinuiti. “It helps to decrease friction and uncertainty from AI adoption.”

Earlier this year, the search giant introduced a GenAI chatbot-like experience to its traditional search and rolled out additional marketer-facing tools such as text-to-image generation with Product Studio. However, questions over content copyright and ownership could temper investment into such solutions for marketers.

“Marketing leaders across the globe have shared with us that producing personalized content at scale across audience segments can be a significant challenge, often causing campaigns to take [upwards of six months] to launch,” said Vishal Sood, head of product at Typeface. “GenAI Marketing Solution offers marketers the ability to rapidly generate and deploy tailored, on-brand content across customer segments, making it possible to bring ideas to execution in a matter of weeks, days or even less.”

Addressing marketers’ pain points

Through the new integration, BigQuery customers can gain a comprehensive insight into customer behavior by accessing first-party data previously siloed across ads, sales, customers and products.

GrowthLoop lets marketers define these audience segments using natural language capabilities and drag-and-drop tools, all within the cloud environment, ensuring data security.

“These are all very tedious, time-consuming, and require a lot of expertise on the client and marketer side,” said Brisco.

Meanwhile, Typeface’s built-in application helps to create relevant content that combines GrowthLoop’s specific audience groups with Typeface’s brand-personalized AI. This process results in tailor-made content for platforms such as blogs and landing pages.

Marketers can closely monitor audience targeting and content performance metrics such as ROI and A/B tests using GrowthLoop and BigQuery.

“[The integration] touches on and potentially alleviates a lot of pain points within marketing today,” said Brisco. “It is a closed loop system of super-efficient marketing from both media and business process output.”

At the same time, marketers have voiced transparency concerns over campaign effectiveness across Google’s other AI-powered offerings like Performance Max.

“When you’re leveraging BigQuery, at least in my experience, advertisers own that data,” said Brisco. “This doesn’t feel like the third-party audiences within Google Ads that sit within a black box.”

Even so, for all the potential generative AI has to provide marketing solutions, copyright and ownership battles are concerning for marketers.

“There’s a lot of concern over who owns those outputs and what the [AI] models are learning from to create that creative,” said Brisco. “Increasingly, such companies are going to need to be more transparent.”

The potential of AI video solutions

For marketers like Adam Lovallo, founder of digital marketing agency Thesis, Google’s latest AI venture seems to be just one more addition to the array of available tools.

To encourage more ad buyers, especially performance advertisers, there is an opportunity for generative AI tools that can create video content.

“This would make a massive difference,” Lovallo said, citing YouTube’s higher CPMs compared with Facebook and TikTok. “It’s significantly more difficult to hit $100 CPA on YouTube if you’re also hitting that on Facebook and TikTok.”

The agency’s direct-to-consumer brands allocate about 3% of their ad budgets to YouTube, in contrast to 60% to Facebook and 30% to Google Search.