Discord: How to Send Silent Messages

Users can share content without alerting the recipient

Discord users can now send messages that won't trigger push or desktop notificationsDiscord
By Brandy Shaul

25 seconds ago

Discord now allows users to send “silent” messages to other users. When a silent message is sent, the recipient won’t receive a push or desktop notification from the Discord application. However, they’ll still be able to see the “notification dot” that tells them they have a new message to read.

Our guide will show you how to send silent messages on Discord.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the text-entry field and type “@silent ” without the quotation marks.

image

Step 2: Type your message as you normally would and send it in the conversation.

image

Once you send the silent message, you’ll see a bell icon featuring a small “z” at the far-right end of your message, which indicates the message was sent silently.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

