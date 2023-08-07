Connected TV

CTV Buyers Are Still Struggling to Know Where Their Ads Ran

Despite a slow upfront season, CTV transparency remains a battlefield between streamers and marketers

Buyers want to know which shows their ads aired against, but that sometimes is a struggle.FX, Adweek Illustration
Headshot of Catherine Perloff
By Catherine Perloff

 

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, streaming television has been perhaps the hottest realm of digital media; however, its sought-after perch became a little shakier this summer.

With a faltering economy, the upfronts buying cycle—where both connected and linear TV is sold—was slower than it’s been in years. In addition, large TV publishers such as Disney and Paramount laid off vast swaths of their employees, and the actors and writers who make the content went on strike.

Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is an Adweek staff reporter covering ad tech and platforms.

