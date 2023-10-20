Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

In the midst of the rapid advancements in generative AI, Adweek’s weekly AI summary provides an overview of the most recent updates, regulatory activities and business developments in the world of generative AI.

This week’s news update include:

On the policy side

The European Union is evaluating a three-tiered approach aimed at overseeing generative AI models and systems, per Bloomberg. The first tier would encompass all foundational models, while the second tier would cater to “highly capable” systems, categorized by their computational power used in training LLMs. The third tier will involve popular AI models, determined by their total user base. Based on the category AI models fall under, the most powerful AI models would require additional vetting and testing.

On the tech side

The Chinese technology powerhouse Baidu is now directly competing with GPT-4. The company introduced ERNIE 4.0, its latest iteration of AI chatbot, which it openly likened to the most recent version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the company addressed the audience at its annual flagship event this week, per CNN. Baidu’s billionaire CEO, Robin Li, said that the new ERNIE Bot “is not inferior in any aspect to GPT-4.”

Citing violation of privacy and property rights, eight undisclosed individuals filed a lawsuit against Google in San Francisco in July. The lawsuit alleged that the company had purportedly misappropriated content from social media and data shared on Google platforms to train its AI systems. Google now seeks dismissal of the lawsuit. It would “take a sledgehammer not just to Google’s services but to the very idea of generative AI,” Google told the court this week.

Using OpenAI’s API, Procter & Gamble launched its internal generative AI called chatPG. The company aims to ramp up productivity while offering its employees and consumers an improved experience from onboarding to assisting call center operators. The tool was first introduced in beta mode in February. So far, “we have more than 35 use cases where that model is being complemented with internal data,” Vittorio Cretella, the company’s chief information officer told CIODive.