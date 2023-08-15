Unpacking the Legacy of Antique Ad Signage

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

As a longtime collector and dealer of antique advertisements and signs—what I like to call “rusty gold”—I can tell you there’s more to them than just the name of an old business.

As a child growing up in Iowa, I developed an interest in exploring junkyards and flea markets, where I was especially drawn to the metal signs that advertised old merchants. As an adult, I have a better understanding of why these were so alluring to me: These advertisements were much more than discarded remnants. They told a story of the history of a time, a place and an industry. As my own collection of antique signs has positioned me as a sought-after expert, I’ve gained an understanding of what they mean to people and businesses, and why they are still effective today.

These signs are a visual touchstone to a bygone era. They evoke a feeling of nostalgia—a powerful emotional lever—and have become a strategic marketing technique in today’s fast-paced digital world where nostalgia can play a significant role in branding. As a result, antique advertising signs have become very much in demand today, not only for collectors hunting down old artifacts (the iconic porcelain sign for Musgo Gasoline sold for $1.5 million, a new world record) but also for new businesses looking for inspiration.

Here’s a bit of the history of these signs, which further explains their unique branding proposition that resonates with customers.

From visual to verbal

Advertising has been a mainstay since our nation’s founding to get customers to come into a store or locate a service. Prior to the 19th century, because many people were illiterate, visual advertising dominated. Images that could represent a trade or craft were placed outside a shop: The barber’s red- and white-striped pole and the tobacconist’s carved wooden American Indian figure are typical examples. These colorful and catchy signs were effective in capturing the interest of potential customers.

In the later part of the 19th century, improvements in education led to a shift where signage with words became increasingly common. Long before social media or influencer partnerships, these signs were the way businesses marketed themselves.

The materials used to make the signs, and the changes in those materials over time, also provide a fascinating history. Early metal signage was usually cast iron or steel, with porcelain enamel cast over the top to create a richly pigmented appearance. As we entered the 20th century, steel’s prominence switched to tin—a much cheaper, easier to produce metal than steel or iron. This cost-effective alternative allowed for companies to produce thousands of these signs for very low costs.

Metal signs were prominent until materials became scarce, expensive to produce or were needed for the war effort. Neon began to be used in the 1920s and was very popular until the 1960s, recently making a comeback. These signs were made from materials like porcelain, painted metal, plastic and Lexan. McDonald’s has used both neon and Lexan—still used to this day—for their famous golden arches.

Everything old is new again

Vintage signs have the power to evoke feelings of authenticity, trust and reliability that resonate with customers. Think of the Coca-Cola red can that’s been a mainstay of their brand advertising since the 1800s, or John Deere’s iconic logo and green tractor. Much of our consumer behavior is fueled by memory, from our first bicycle to our first car to the brand of television we buy. These ads can be powerful levers, taking you back to an impactful time and place in your life, which is why vintage brand signs have become an inspiration for modern-day brands.

When I think of some of the most iconic advertising signs from days gone by, I’m reminded of Beaman Pontiac in Nashville, Fisherman’s Friend in Seattle and, of course, “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas.” These signs influenced advertising trends for generations, and their enduring appeal is evident today in the businesses that continue to honor and display them.

Brands can harness the power of antique signs in the following ways.

Turning to the past to create an aura of trust and craftsmanship. If you’re wondering about the power of nostalgia, look no further than Chevrolet’s 2021 holiday ad. Presumably designed to highlight Chevy’s modern fleet of trucks, a 1966 Chevy Impala is the star of this ad. If you want to imply that your modern product has staying power, craftsmanship, reliability and aesthetic, this ad says it all.

Provoking a sense of glamor and superior service. Travel just isn’t what it used to be. Airline seats are smaller, meals are meager and hotels charge outrageous “resort fees” for basic services. But some hotels are using vintage signs to reflect the magic of travel from a bygone era. Stylized signage from previous eras may help imply that your travel experience will be superior. When MCR Hotels refurbished the old TWA terminal at JFK airport, their express purpose was to convey the feeling of the golden age of travel, starting with the iconic signage; a new motor lodge in Charleston, S.C., Starlight Motor Inn, is reviving the category of motor lodges and their vintage signage, another homage to the golden age.

Instilling a sense of old-fashioned quality. When it comes to the fast casual food industry, conveying quality food served within a consistent, comfortable and memorable setting is paramount. It’s ironic that Potbelly had its first location in a former antique store; perhaps that was the inspiration for the chain’s down-home style antique signage displayed throughout their restaurants. Potbelly’s use of vintage signage creates a whimsical setting for patrons to channel the concept of hearty meals right out of a former time.

These are just a few of the ways “vintage” serves as a communications vehicle for brands and incentives for consumers. Signage can transport consumers to another time, evoke positive memories and associations, as well as promote a sense of quality. For brands looking to tap into the power of nostalgia, these signs are a powerful tool.