Specialist media publisher Future plc., which houses more than 250 editorial titles including TechRadar and Marie Claire, has increased the viewability of digital ads on its recently acquired Kiplinger title after migrating the site to its proprietary backend platform, Vanilla.

Ad viewability, a metric defined by the IAB that reflects whether an ad rendered and was viewable for a specific period of time, reflects the technical sophistication of a domain and its layout, said Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder of Sparrow Advisors.