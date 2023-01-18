Publishing

More With the Same: How Future’s In-House Tech Boosts Ad Viewability and Revenue

Its acquisition Kiplinger saw an 11% boost in ad viewability after 1 month on the platform

Though the changes Future has put in place tend to make sites load slowly, dwell time has increased for the platform.
By Mark Stenberg

Specialist media publisher Future plc., which houses more than 250 editorial titles including TechRadar and Marie Claire, has increased the viewability of digital ads on its recently acquired Kiplinger title after migrating the site to its proprietary backend platform, Vanilla.

Ad viewability, a metric defined by the IAB that reflects whether an ad rendered and was viewable for a specific period of time, reflects the technical sophistication of a domain and its layout, said Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder of Sparrow Advisors. 

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

