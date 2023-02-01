Users Engaged, and So Did Advertisers, Giving Meta a Year-End Boost

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

Facebook’s parent company Meta closed the year with its first-ever year-over-year decline in ad revenue due to a weak economic climate and Apple’s privacy rules. However, the company reported strong demand for advertising as it saw an uptick in Facebook users.

Meta reported nearly $32.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, down 4% from the year prior, but slightly exceeding Wall Street expectations. After hours, Meta stock is up +18%.

“Facebook’s growth in daily active users is a positive sign and indicates that existing users are still finding things to engage with on the platform,” Insider Intelligence principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson told Adweek. “Reels videos may be one factor in the increase,” said Williamson.

Facebook’s DAU (daily active users) have grown to 2 billion, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

The total number of ad impressions served across Meta’s services increased 23%, though the average price per ad decreased 22%.

The company cut 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce in November as part of a plan to reduce costs. Meta expects total expenses in 2023 to be between $89 billion and $95 billion, down from an earlier expectation of $94 billion to $100 billion for the year.

“Our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization,” said Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The company’s global ad revenue is expected to grow 8.2% this year to $121.9 billion, according to Insider Intelligence. Facebook alone will generate $71.32 billion, up 2.8% over last year. Instagram is expected to pull in $50.58 billion this year, up 16.9% over 2022.

Meta is making progress with its investments in AI, especially in improving the videos it shows users on Facebook and Instagram, and has plans to build new generative AI products.