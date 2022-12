Twitter detailed a slight tweak to its $cashtags functionality, which lets users tweet the symbol for major cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded funds or stocks to generate a clickable link that brings up search results.

The social network said in a Twitter Business tweet that those search results will now include pricing graphs for major symbols.

Users can also search symbols directly in Twitter, without clicking on a link in a tweet, either with or without the dollar sign (TSLA or $TSLA).