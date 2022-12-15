Twitter: How to Hide Ads From Your Feed

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

As users browse their feeds in the Twitter mobile application, they may see promoted tweets they’re not interested in. Our guide will show you how to hide these “ads” from your feed.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Twitter app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the ad you want to hide.

Step 2: Tap “Not interested in this ad.”

If you change your mind about hiding the ad, or want to take a different action instead (for instance, if you want to mute or block the account that posted the ad), tap “Undo” on your feed. This will add the advertisement back to your feed so you can take a different action.

This guide was first published in January 2019 and was updated in December 2022.