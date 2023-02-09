To Dine For Podcast: Chef and Author Jacques Pépin

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Jacques Pépin, one of the world’s most iconic and beloved chefs who has changed the way Americans cook and eat.

Originally from France, Pépin is renowned for teaching essential techniques to everyday cooks. Pépin presents his recipes not as a list of ingredients and steps, but as narratives that lead the cook through the recipe.

He is the winner of 16 James Beard Awards and the author of more than 30 cookbooks, including The Apprentice, Essential Pépin and Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple. In addition to being a chef and author, Pépin is an educator, artist and television personality, having starred in 12 acclaimed PBS cooking series. His dedication to culinary education led to the creation of the Jacques Pépin Foundation in 2016.

