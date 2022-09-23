TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared to be taking steps to adapt, as social media consultant and analyst Matt Navarra shared an image via tweet of an in-application notification alerting users that descriptions of their posts can now run up to 2,200 characters.