TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters

They started out at 150 and were doubled to 300 last October

More and more people are turning to TikTok as a video search engine5./15 WEST/iStock
By David Cohen

40 seconds ago

With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared to be taking steps to adapt, as social media consultant and analyst Matt Navarra shared an image via tweet of an in-application notification alerting users that descriptions of their posts can now run up to 2,200 characters.

