TikTok: How to See the Users You've Blocked

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

TikTok lets users block other users to prevent them from seeing their profile and content. Users can view all of the TikTok accounts they’ve blocked within the application’s Settings menu. On this menu, users can unblock users if they want to be able to interact with them again.

Our guide will show you how to see the users you’ve blocked in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy” on the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Scroll down to the “Interactions” section and tap “Blocked accounts.”

From there, TikTok will show you the list of users you’ve blocked. You can tap the “Unblock” button to the right of a user if you want to unblock them.