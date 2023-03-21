TikTok: How to Make Your Account Private

TikTok allows users to set their accounts to “Private” in order to prevent strangers from following them or watching their videos. When a user has a private TikTok account, non-followers won’t be able to view their videos, and the user will be able to approve or deny anyone who requests to follow their account.

Our guide will show you how to make your account private in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Tap the toggle to the right of “Private account” to make your account private.

This guide was first published in March 2019 and was updated in March 2023.