TikTok: How to Change Who Can See the Videos You've Liked

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

TikTok allows users to view the videos other users have “Liked” on the video-sharing platform. However, users have the option to hide the videos they’ve liked if they don’t want other users to be able to see them.

Our guide will show you how to change who can see the videos you’ve liked from within the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Liked videos.”

Step 5: Tap “Only me” on the window that appears to prevent other users from being able to see the videos you’ve liked on TikTok.

This guide was first published in March 2019 and was updated in January 2023.