TikTok: How to Change Who Can See the Videos You've Liked

Users can hide the clips they've enjoyed from others

Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

23 mins ago

TikTok allows users to view the videos other users have “Liked” on the video-sharing platform. However, users have the option to hide the videos they’ve liked if they don’t want other users to be able to see them.

Our guide will show you how to change who can see the videos you’ve liked from within the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Liked videos.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Only me” on the window that appears to prevent other users from being able to see the videos you’ve liked on TikTok.

image

This guide was first published in March 2019 and was updated in January 2023.

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

