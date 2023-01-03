TikTok Begins Extending 18+ Age Gate to Creators of Short-Form Video

TikTok rolled out audience controls for live creators last year, enabling them to restrict their content to viewers 18 and older, and the video creation platform said last week that it was extending that option to creators of short-form video worldwide over the coming weeks.

The company said in a blog post, “To be clear: Our policies still fully apply to creators who use this feature, and we will remove content that contains nudity and other violations of our community guidelines. We regularly educate creators about our policies because it takes a village to create a space where everyone feels welcome and safe.”

TikTok also recently joined forces with Bumble and Meta, partnering with StopNCII.org to help stop the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery and prevent content identified through that partnership from being posted on its platform.

The platform began introducing Content Levels last July as a way to prevent users between the ages of 13 and 17 with teen accounts from seeing content containing adult innuendo, profanity or sexually suggestive fare, and TikTok said last week that the feature prevented teen accounts from viewing more than 1 million overtly sexually suggestive videos in the past 30 days alone.

TikTok wrote in its blog post, “Our goal has always been to make sure our community, especially teens on our platform, has a safe, positive and joyful experience when they come to TikTok. We’ve already taken significant strides to help ensure that their feeds are full of content that is appropriate for them, and these improvements mark an important next step to meet that goal.”