The Garage Podcast: Going Further Together

The CPG Guys on the need for standardization, measurement techniques and optimization in the retail media industry

The Garage dives into the why, the how and the who cares of retail media innovation.Adweek
By Dan Massimino & Evan Hovorka

Welcome back to The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation. Hosted by Evan Hovorka, vp of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing, from Albertsons Media Collective. The Garage dives into the why, the how and the who cares of retail media innovation. 

Last week, Pinterest vp of retail Carrie Sweeney discussed the evolution of retail media networks, the challenges of standardization and the maturity curve in the industry. This week, we have a special crossover episode with The CPG Guys! ecommerce industry icon Sri Rajagopalan, consumer loyalty guru Peter V.S. Bond and retail strategy expert Bryan Gildenberg join The Garage to discuss the evolution of retail media, particularly its shift from a focus on large budgets and scaling to a phase where CPG brands are awakening to its significance.

Developing a successful retail media strategy can pose unique challenges in cultivating a holistic customer experience.

The trio highlights the challenges and tensions emerging in the industry, such as the need for standardization, measurement techniques and optimization. They also explore the role of merchants in retail media and the necessity for brands to integrate digital expertise into their overall strategies. 

Dan Massimino

Dan Massimino leads Communication and Learning and Development for Albertsons Media Collective, ensuring all marketing and messaging is on-brand and driving growth for the Retail Media industry and brands profitability.

Evan Hovorka

Evan Hovorka leads product development at Albertsons Media Collective, where he and his team design and build innovative marketing technology that drives profitability for brands.

