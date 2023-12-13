The Garage Podcast: Going Further Together

Welcome back to The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation. Hosted by Evan Hovorka, vp of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing, from Albertsons Media Collective. The Garage dives into the why, the how and the who cares of retail media innovation.

Last week, Pinterest vp of retail Carrie Sweeney discussed the evolution of retail media networks, the challenges of standardization and the maturity curve in the industry. This week, we have a special crossover episode with The CPG Guys! ecommerce industry icon Sri Rajagopalan, consumer loyalty guru Peter V.S. Bond and retail strategy expert Bryan Gildenberg join The Garage to discuss the evolution of retail media, particularly its shift from a focus on large budgets and scaling to a phase where CPG brands are awakening to its significance.

The trio highlights the challenges and tensions emerging in the industry, such as the need for standardization, measurement techniques and optimization. They also explore the role of merchants in retail media and the necessity for brands to integrate digital expertise into their overall strategies.

