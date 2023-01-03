Adweek Podcasts

The Art of True Connection With Julissa Calderon

On this episode of Young Influentials, the actress, founder and producer talks about authenticity and manifesting your dreams

A graphic for Young Influentials featuring a headshot of Julissa Calderon
Julissa Calderon discusses representation, manifestation and authentic creation.Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

32 seconds ago


Have you ever watched something online or saw a meme and instantly related to it? That’s exactly how anyone will feel watching content that features actress Julissa Calderon. From her early days of creating viral videos across social media to starring in a hit TV series, Calderon is here to let everyone know that anything is possible.

Calderon is best known for playing strong-willed activist Yessika Castillo in the MACRO/Netflix series Gentefied. Prior to that, she was a digital content creator, making videos that garnered roughly 100 million views across digital platforms. Calderon is also the founder of the manifestation journal Manifest That Sh*t, which is inspired by her own journey of turning her dreams into her reality.

image

Platform Publicist Is Simplifying the Hiring Process

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Calderon to discuss how she started her journey as a content creator, how her Gentefied character was so important in terms of representation and how we can all start manifesting our futures.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles