Have you ever watched something online or saw a meme and instantly related to it? That’s exactly how anyone will feel watching content that features actress Julissa Calderon. From her early days of creating viral videos across social media to starring in a hit TV series, Calderon is here to let everyone know that anything is possible.

Calderon is best known for playing strong-willed activist Yessika Castillo in the MACRO/Netflix series Gentefied. Prior to that, she was a digital content creator, making videos that garnered roughly 100 million views across digital platforms. Calderon is also the founder of the manifestation journal Manifest That Sh*t, which is inspired by her own journey of turning her dreams into her reality.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Calderon to discuss how she started her journey as a content creator, how her Gentefied character was so important in terms of representation and how we can all start manifesting our futures.

