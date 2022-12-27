Platform Publicist Is Simplifying the Hiring Process

When it comes to hiring top talent for short or long-term projects, companies don’t want to spend the time searching for someone qualified to take on the job. They want to to pick from a pool of qualified candidates right off the bat. And that’s where platform Publicist comes in.

Publicist is a network of vetted, top candidates across the creative, marketing and content industries. Whether it’s for a project for three weeks or six months, finding talent for the positions has never been simpler.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with founder Lara Vandenberg about the genesis of the platform and how it makes connecting and collaborating with talent easy and quick while never compromising on quality.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.