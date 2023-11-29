TechMagic Podcast: Lego x Fortnite and The Godmothers of AI

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In this week’s episode, hosts Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler catch up from a long holiday break. Kebler got iOS17 and talks about the personal voice print. Hackl explores a Lego Discovery Center and discusses Lego teasing a Fortnite collab. Hackl and Kebler discuss game data in games like Fortnite and user tools.

Hackl and Kebler update us on the gaming industry. Kebler reminisces on the video game industry of the 1980s. Humane AI had a Black Friday sale. Hackl and Kebler talk about what led to early gestures such as slide to unlock and touch to tap and how to develop usable gestures. Hackl talks about the Vario XR 4 and the future of AI wearable technology.

They also discuss a developer conference that created fake female speaker profiles using AI to pretend they had more female speakers than they had. Later in the conversation, Hackl interviews Zoe Scaman, founder of Bodacious, a strategy consultancy focused on emerging technology and future scenarios. They talk about gaming, Gen Alpha and the multiplayer brand.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.