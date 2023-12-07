Join Adweek's Sports Marketing Summit to explore the new events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts presenting exciting business growth opportunities. Learn more .

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss rock band KISS‘s retirement and their plan to leave the music to their avatars.

They also discuss digital currencies inside games and how 86% of boys and 59% of girls ask for digital currencies for Christmas. They segue into the Eminem Fortnite concert.

The episode concludes with an interview with Irena Cronin, co-founder and svp of product at Dados Technology. The new data analytics platform is on a mission to integrate cutting-edge innovations from AI and spatial computing into a seamless user experience.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.