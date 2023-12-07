Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Eminem's Fortnite Concert and KISS Avatars

Plus guest Irena Cronin, co-founder and svp of product at Dados Technology

Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss rock band KISS‘s retirement and their plan to leave the music to their avatars.

They also discuss digital currencies inside games and how 86% of boys and 59% of girls ask for digital currencies for Christmas. They segue into the Eminem Fortnite concert.

The episode concludes with an interview with Irena Cronin, co-founder and svp of product at Dados Technology. The new data analytics platform is on a mission to integrate cutting-edge innovations from AI and spatial computing into a seamless user experience.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

