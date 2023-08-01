SiriusXM Is Using Data to Drive Growth Beyond the Car

When you think of SiriusXM, your hand might instinctively reach for the radio button on your dashboard.

However, since Suzi Watford arrived at the audio business as its first chief growth officer (CGO) from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in January 2023, she’s been trying to connect the dots between its in-car listeners and digital streaming, accessed on its owned and operated platforms, smart speakers, gaming consoles and platforms including Apple TV.