Human Resources

PinFlex: Pinterest’s Version of ‘Work Where You Want to Work’

Employees are expected to visit their company office at least once per year

Emplohees in the U.S. can work from any of the 50 statesPinterest
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Pinterest plus flexibility equals PinFlex.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Coronavirus

Meta Responds to US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Ages 5-11

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Begins Rolling Out Add Yours Sticker for Stories

By David Cohen

Platforms

Workplace From Meta Deepens Integration With Microsoft Teams

By David Cohen

Platforms

ViacomCBS, Twitter Reach Multiyear Global Agreement

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


4 Ways to Reach New Audiences With Cross-Border Business

By Clément Schvartz


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market

By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi