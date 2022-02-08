Platforms

Oversight Board Issues Recommendations to Meta on Doxing

The independent entity called on the company to review its policies on sharing of people’s private residential information

The independent Oversight Board began taking cases in October 2020Meta Oversight Board
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

10 mins ago

Meta’s Oversight Board urged the company to take steps to outfox the dox.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day

By David Cohen

Platforms

Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features

By David Cohen

Platforms

Twitter Begins Taking Applications for Early Testers of Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

By David Cohen

Platforms

Twitter Spins Hip-Hop Hashtag-Triggered Emojis

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Full Funnel Vision: How 6 Performance-Driven Brands Use TV Throughout the Marketing Funnel

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


5 Ways Podcasts Are Redefining Black Representation

By Nidia Serrano


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans