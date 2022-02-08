Platforms Oversight Board Issues Recommendations to Meta on Doxing The independent entity called on the company to review its policies on sharing of people’s private residential information The independent Oversight Board began taking cases in October 2020Meta Oversight Board By David Cohen10 mins ago Meta’s Oversight Board urged the company to take steps to outfox the dox. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day By David Cohen Platforms Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Begins Taking Applications for Early Testers of Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Spins Hip-Hop Hashtag-Triggered Emojis By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Full Funnel Vision: How 6 Performance-Driven Brands Use TV Throughout the Marketing Funnel By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari 5 Ways Podcasts Are Redefining Black Representation By Nidia Serrano 4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation By BlueConic Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans