Personnel/HR/Career Management

Meta Rescinds Some Full-Time Employment Offers in London

Recent graduates who were set to start in February were impacted

Recruiters assured candidates that full-time offers would be honoredFeralMartian/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

36 seconds ago


Now you have a full-time employment offer, until you don’t.

Engineer and writer Gergely Orsoz tweeted earlier this week that Meta began rescinding full-time job offers for positions in its London office, particularly for recent graduates who were due to start in February.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the move, saying, “As we continue to reassess our hiring needs, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw offers to a small number of candidates. While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”

Orsoz reported that despite the first layoffs in Meta’s history, which impacted more than 11,000 jobs last November, recruiters assured candidates that full-time offers would be honored, and offers for non-full-time engineering positions were the ones being affected.

He added that he knew of at least 20 recent graduates who were impacted.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles