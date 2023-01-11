Meta Rescinds Some Full-Time Employment Offers in London

Now you have a full-time employment offer, until you don’t.

Engineer and writer Gergely Orsoz tweeted earlier this week that Meta began rescinding full-time job offers for positions in its London office, particularly for recent graduates who were due to start in February.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the move, saying, “As we continue to reassess our hiring needs, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw offers to a small number of candidates. While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”

Orsoz reported that despite the first layoffs in Meta’s history, which impacted more than 11,000 jobs last November, recruiters assured candidates that full-time offers would be honored, and offers for non-full-time engineering positions were the ones being affected.

He added that he knew of at least 20 recent graduates who were impacted.