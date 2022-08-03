Platforms

Meta Made Thousands of Dollars From Ads Promoting Dangerous Abortion Reversal Procedure

New research from Media Matters shows millions viewed ads that violate the platform's policies

red meta symbol
Despite once being removed due to breaking policy, similar ads were later published without being flagged for violations.Adweek
By Catherine Perloff

6 mins ago

Meta has made thousands of dollars on ads promoting abortion reversal, a procedure that supposedly reverses the course of a medical abortion, according to a new report from watchdog Media Matters. The viability of these procedures is unproven, and they have been called unethical by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

