Meta has made thousands of dollars on ads promoting abortion reversal, a procedure that supposedly reverses the course of a medical abortion, according to a new report from watchdog Media Matters. The viability of these procedures is unproven, and they have been called unethical by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.