NGO Sea Shepherd Brazil and Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo have formed a supergroup of heavy metal and punk rock musicians to draw attention to the dangers that heavy metals like arsenic and mercury pose to fish and the people who eat them.

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren joins a group of Brazilian musicians including Dead Fish lead singer Rodrigo Lima and Ratos de Porão bassist Juninho Sangiorgio in the Heavy Metals, which launches with the single “Metal Cycle.”

Recorded in both English and Portuguese, the song and its colorful music video made by British studio Fromm demonstrates how pollution poisons the entire marine food chain. Inspired by the style of vintage heavy metal covers, it features mythical creatures turning into metal, fish eating each other and a man trying to swallow a jar of rocks.

“As we take a deep dive into the world of environmental awareness, we understand that polluting the ocean is also affecting us, human beings,” Sea Shepherd Brazil president Nathalie Gil said in a statement. “Whatever we do to the ocean has an impact not only on marine life, but also on our health.”

The campaign incorporates a dedicated website, the release of T-shirts and other collectibles, influencers sharing the song and music video, and editorial support from Billboard Brazil.

“Most people aren’t willing to listen when you start talking about veganism,” Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo creative director Alexandre Giampaoli said in a statement. “With this resistance, they end up spreading misconceptions, such as the idea that fish is a healthy alternative to other types of animal protein.

“Hence our idea of creating a heavy metal band, named Heavy Metals, singing about the heavy metals found in fish—an ironic way to make consumers listen to and reverberate the message from Sea Shepherd Brazil, which is a very relevant one.”

CREDITS

W+K São Paulo

Chief creative officer Latam: Felipe Ribeiro

GCD: Rogô Castro and Eddy Guimaraes

Creative directors: Alexandre Giampaoli and Humberto Cunha

Art director: Thiago Victoriano

Copywriter: Pedro Balle

Art assistant: Edwyrges Vargas and Ulysses Demetrio

Head of production: Patricia Gaglioni

Senior producer: Fernanda Segura and Fernanda Moura

Producer Jr.: Julia Cunha

Special projects: Fernanda Segura and Julia Cunha

Head of strategy: Andre Troster

Strategy: Felipe Gravonski and Lucas Nunes

Head of account: Camila Hamaoui

Account: Gabriela Marques

Media/comms planning: Gui Cavalcante

Content: Jose Diniz

Public relations: Danúbia Paraizo

Sea Shepherd Brasil

President and CEO: Nathalie Gil

Communications coordinator: Giselle Reis

Media and design coordinator: Vinicius Paceka

Production

Production company/3D: Fromm Studio

Designer: Vince Ibay and Jessica Miller

Musicians

Compositor: Paulo Sergio Sangiorgio Júnior (Juninho)

Singer: Rodrigo Alves Lima

Guitar: Iara Bertolaccini

Drums: Dirk Verbeuren

Authors: Alexandre Giampaoli, Pedro Balle, Paulo Sergio Sangiorgio Júnior (Juninho) and Rodrigo Alves Lima

Editorial

Editorial company: Joint SP

Editor: Rodrigo Lazzareschi Aranha and Anderson Pereira

Post producer: Rodrigo Lazzareschi Aranha

Post executive producer: Patricia Gaglioni and Fernanda Segura

Music/Sound Design/Mix

Company: Mugshot

Director of musical production: Arthur Abrami and Mauricio Herszkowicz

Executive producer: Gilvana Viana|

Music production: Bruno Zibordi and Chico Reginato

Production coordinator: Giuliana Tavares

Mix finalization: Leandro Rodrigo and Henrique Oliveira