Join Adweek's Sports Marketing Summit to explore the new events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts presenting exciting business growth opportunities. Learn more.
NGO Sea Shepherd Brazil and Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo have formed a supergroup of heavy metal and punk rock musicians to draw attention to the dangers that heavy metals like arsenic and mercury pose to fish and the people who eat them.
Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren joins a group of Brazilian musicians including Dead Fish lead singer Rodrigo Lima and Ratos de Porão bassist Juninho Sangiorgio in the Heavy Metals, which launches with the single “Metal Cycle.”
Recorded in both English and Portuguese, the song and its colorful music video made by British studio Fromm demonstrates how pollution poisons the entire marine food chain. Inspired by the style of vintage heavy metal covers, it features mythical creatures turning into metal, fish eating each other and a man trying to swallow a jar of rocks.
“As we take a deep dive into the world of environmental awareness, we understand that polluting the ocean is also affecting us, human beings,” Sea Shepherd Brazil president Nathalie Gil said in a statement. “Whatever we do to the ocean has an impact not only on marine life, but also on our health.”
The campaign incorporates a dedicated website, the release of T-shirts and other collectibles, influencers sharing the song and music video, and editorial support from Billboard Brazil.
“Most people aren’t willing to listen when you start talking about veganism,” Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo creative director Alexandre Giampaoli said in a statement. “With this resistance, they end up spreading misconceptions, such as the idea that fish is a healthy alternative to other types of animal protein.
“Hence our idea of creating a heavy metal band, named Heavy Metals, singing about the heavy metals found in fish—an ironic way to make consumers listen to and reverberate the message from Sea Shepherd Brazil, which is a very relevant one.”
CREDITS
W+K São Paulo
Chief creative officer Latam: Felipe Ribeiro
GCD: Rogô Castro and Eddy Guimaraes
Creative directors: Alexandre Giampaoli and Humberto Cunha
Art director: Thiago Victoriano
Copywriter: Pedro Balle
Art assistant: Edwyrges Vargas and Ulysses Demetrio
Head of production: Patricia Gaglioni
Senior producer: Fernanda Segura and Fernanda Moura
Producer Jr.: Julia Cunha
Special projects: Fernanda Segura and Julia Cunha
Head of strategy: Andre Troster
Strategy: Felipe Gravonski and Lucas Nunes
Head of account: Camila Hamaoui
Account: Gabriela Marques
Media/comms planning: Gui Cavalcante
Content: Jose Diniz
Public relations: Danúbia Paraizo
Sea Shepherd Brasil
President and CEO: Nathalie Gil
Communications coordinator: Giselle Reis
Media and design coordinator: Vinicius Paceka
Production
Production company/3D: Fromm Studio
Designer: Vince Ibay and Jessica Miller
Musicians
Compositor: Paulo Sergio Sangiorgio Júnior (Juninho)
Singer: Rodrigo Alves Lima
Guitar: Iara Bertolaccini
Drums: Dirk Verbeuren
Authors: Alexandre Giampaoli, Pedro Balle, Paulo Sergio Sangiorgio Júnior (Juninho) and Rodrigo Alves Lima
Editorial
Editorial company: Joint SP
Editor: Rodrigo Lazzareschi Aranha and Anderson Pereira
Post producer: Rodrigo Lazzareschi Aranha
Post executive producer: Patricia Gaglioni and Fernanda Segura
Music/Sound Design/Mix
Company: Mugshot
Director of musical production: Arthur Abrami and Mauricio Herszkowicz
Executive producer: Gilvana Viana|
Music production: Bruno Zibordi and Chico Reginato
Production coordinator: Giuliana Tavares
Mix finalization: Leandro Rodrigo and Henrique Oliveira