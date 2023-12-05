C-Suite Collaboration Is Strengthening Kickstarter's Brand

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The relationship between chief executives and chief marketers can be a famously tumultuous one, but not at Kickstarter.

Having made the leap from CMO to CEO himself, Everette Taylor has assembled a collaborative team to help him reinvigorate the crowdfunding platform, and less than a year in it’s driving results.

At the start of 2023, Taylor appointed ex-Twitter and Amazon exec Courtney Brown Warren to oversee all marketing functions and initiatives across brand creative, content, social, partnerships and more. He also hired Nikki Kria as head of communications.

This week, Warren joined Adweek’s chief experience officer, Jenny Rooney, on stage at Adweek X in Los Angeles to discuss building strong partnerships across the C-suite and how this can translate into commercial success.

Warren said the unusual setup of working with a CEO who has direct experience of the marketing remit has been a game-changer.

“We have a shorthand [language],” she said. “We can skip half of the upfront pleasantries to get right to the nuts and bolts of whatever we’re trying to do. [Taylor] just gets the need to do something out of the realm of what’s been done before. He understands taking chances and what the ROI on that could be.”

She and Taylor are both passionate about making sure that they have no “communication gaps,” which makes for a “stronger leadership team and organization overall.”





Courtney Brown Warren (l.) sat down with Adweek’s Jenny Rooney at Adweek X.

The collaboration has required a new perspective from both sides.

“I have to understand that he’s not just focused on marketing. Where sometimes I’m thinking: ‘I’m going to get X amount of spend to do that innovative thing,’ but then [Taylor] will say, ‘No that’s going towards product,'” said Warren.

“He does always give me a reason why [we can’t do something] though,” she continued. “And I’ve learned that I can’t expect everything just because he has a marketing background. However, in terms of thinking about how we’re going to innovate, we both want to do things that are going to make a splash and show up in unexpected ways.”

Putting Kickstarter back on the map

Such a fluent relationship has led to success when it comes to executing the ultimate vision for Kickstarter: to put the legacy brand back on the cultural map by engaging with the communities who use the platform to fund projects they’re passionate about.

Warren has been doing this by highlighting the company’s role as a platform where people can discover the next big thing. After all, it was responsible for Issa Rae’s Awkward Black Girl series and Peloton.

Some activations to back up this strategy have included a recent partnership with Spotify and Kickstarter’s sponsorship of CultureCon, a summer event for diverse creatives and young professionals in New York.

“We’d never done something like that before. Typically, we’ve stayed in spaces that were category specific, including comics or design and tech,” she said.

“But we took a chance, and it was really, really successful for us because it started to nurture a relationship with a new generation of diverse creators that we could introduce to our platform.”

In 2024, Brown said Kickstarter is looking at more ways to stand out, including talking about the brand’s success stories and championing the creators behind them.

