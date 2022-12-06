Instagram Offers Its Predictions on Generation Z Trends for 2023

Instagram teamed up with WGSN on a study of Generation Z users to help determine the issues, topics and trends that matter to teens on its platform, and it shared the results in its 2023 Trend Report Tuesday.

The platform said in the introduction to the report, “From the financial renaissance to historic trends in political participation, we survey the topics, issues and creators who’ll drive culture in the new year. At the heart of it all: community and connection. What’s going down in the DMs? How is climate change affecting Gen-Z beauty habits? And which Gen-Z creators are making new worlds in the metaverse? It’s all here.”

Highlights from the findings by Instagram and WGSN were broken out into 10 categories.

Recycle, Reuse, Reconstruct: Sustainability is a key issue for Gen-Z, and more than one-half of respondents said they plan to make their own clothes in 2023. And with costs rising, more than one-quarter plan to turn to thrifting next year.

Taking Action: Instagram wrote, “While 30% of Gen-Z is old enough to vote, teens use platforms like Instagram to vote with their wallets.” More Gen-Zers sad they will use their money to support causes and communities in 2023. Pointing out that Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) became the first Gen-Zer to be elected to the U.S. Congress last month, Instagram sees increased visibility and activism for political issues out of that age group. On the inclusion front, three out of four Gen-Z social media users want to follow an influencer who has a disability, and Instagram expects more users in this age group to engage with creators who advocate for those with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Climate and Expressive Beauty: Instagram and WGSN found that more Gen-Z consumers are likely to use makeup to express their personality than to augment their feeling of beauty, foreseeing more experimental and expressive makeup looks. Two out of three respondents prefer buying skincare or beauty products that protect against extreme weather and sun.

Communal Care and Feel-Good Content: More than one-quarter of respondents plan to engage in feel-good content online in order to improve the quality of their social media use. Gen-Zers also hope to build a better relationship with social media, and one way of doing this is limiting their online time, with one out of four planning to set screen time limits via Instagram features such as Quiet Mode and Take a Break. Also, in recognition of the pandemic’s effect on social well-being, more than one-quarter of Gen-Zers are embracing communal care, finding being with others to be essential to their wellness routines, along with the ability to support others, on and offline.

Alt Takes on the Metaverse: Instagram and WGSN found that 67% of Gen-Z users feel that avatars should better reflect diverse body types, clothing, and skin tones in the coming year, while more than one-half plan to get fashion or beauty inspiration from digital avatars or influencers in 2023.

The Financial Renaissance: Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents plan to monetize a social content project in 2023, while over 85% plan to learn a new skill, with roughly one of four looking to boost their finance skills. While nearly one-half of creators say they make content to express themselves and have fun, Instagram sees those interests transforming into side hustles.

Participatory Global Eats: Instagram and WGSN found that 68% of Gen Z social media users will either continue to eat or would like to try food from another culture after discovering it online.

Community and Participation: Nearly one-third of respondents look forward to in-person experiences with their favorite influencers, such as creator conventions and meet and greets. Gen-Zers also expect those influencers to expand their media portfolios, with more than 40% saying they want to hear podcasts from their favorite social media creators next year.

Return of the Rave and Rise of Global Beats: Instagram and WGSN found that 68% of Gen-Z social media users plan to attend or want to attend a rave in 2023, while more than one-half intend to non-English-speaking artists, with genres such as K-pop and Latinx continuing to drive culture.

Your 2023 Dating Profile: The two companies found that more than one-half of respondents feel more comfortable being vulnerable online and over text than in person, with DMs on Instagram driving connection and conversation between friends and love interests. In fact, Instagram and WGSN wrote, “Gone are the days of endless swiping on dating applications. In 2023, Gen-Z plans to use platforms like Instagram for dating and connections. No need to swipe left or right—DMs and messaging offer more transparent, honest and direct communication.” Nearly one-half of Gen-Z social media users answered “yes” when asked if they’d ever send a meme as a first message to a match in a dating app, but 39% of respondents said having bad taste in memes makes their crush less attractive. Finally, almost one-half of respondents aid they would not date someone with an incompatible astrology chart.