Instagram: How to Use the Year of the Rabbit Chat Theme

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, and to celebrate, Instagram updated its “Lunar New Year” chat theme with an image of a rabbit that can be added to a conversation’s background on the photo- and video-sharing platform.

Our guide will show you how to use this Lunar New Year theme in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Lunar New Year” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the “Lunar New Year” theme, the conversation will be updated.