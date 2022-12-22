Instagram: How to Delete a Note

Instagram’s Notes feature allows users to share posts containing text and emoji that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Creators also have the option to delete Notes early, rather than allowing them to disappear naturally.

Our guide will show you how to delete a note in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing your Instagram inbox, tap your profile picture near the top-left corner of the screen. If you have a note that is currently visible, you should see the text “Your note” under your profile picture.

Step 2: Tap “Delete note.” Note: There is no confirmation window. Once you tap “Delete note,” the note will be deleted.