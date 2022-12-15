Instagram Expands Options for Users Locked Out of Their Accounts

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Instagram introduced new ways for people whose accounts have been hacked to resolve the issues and return to the platform, and it detailed steps it is testing to help prevent account hacking in the first place.

Users who are unable to login to their account can go to Instagram.com/hacked on desktop or mobile and choose from the following options: if they think they’ve been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.

People with multiple accounts will be able to specify which one has been affected, and they will then be guided through a series of steps to regain access.

Instagram wrote in a blog post Thursday, “We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure that people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access.”

In February, Instagram began testing a way for people who lost access to their accounts to ask their friends to confirm their identity so that they can regain access, and this option was rolled out globally Thursday, with users having the option to designate two Instagram friends.

The platform already removes accounts that its automated systems find to be malicious, including those that impersonate others, and it began testing warnings if an account that it suspects may be impersonating someone requests to follow a user.

In the coming months, it will do the same when an account that may be impersonating a business sends someone a direct message.

Finally, in order to help users determine whether accounts are authentic, the blue verified badge will be display in more places across the platform, starting with DMs and Stories and coming to feed soon.

On sister platform Facebook, Meta chief information security officer Guy Rosen and head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a Newsroom post Thursday that the company has been running a “small test” of live chat support, which was offered to more than 1 million people in nine countries in October, and Meta plans to expand the test to more than 30 countries.

Three other key areas Meta will address in 2023 are adding new on-platform protections, educating people to help them avoid compromise and increasing support when people are locked out of their accounts.