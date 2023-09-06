Adweek Podcasts

Evolving Beyond Virality: Building Sustainable, Long-Term Careers in the Digital Realm

How today's influencers are redefining success by leveraging their fame into lasting and diverse careers

Viral Nation is a worldwide agency specializing in digital and social media. Its objective is to enhance growth and connectivity by utilizing performance and innovation.Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

Many of us often wonder what the end goal is for our favorite creators. What happens after that viral dance video or after the 100th makeup tutorial? How do they transform their 15 minutes of fame into a long-lasting career? That’s where companies like Viral Nation come into play.

Viral Nation is a worldwide influencer marketing agency that strives to build stronger connections between brands and consumers through real-time data, first-hand insight and collaborating with people who know their audiences well.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Joe Gagliese, co-founder and co-CEO of Viral Nation. Gagliese shares his journey into the space, finding creators and the formula for creating a long-lasting career beyond social platforms.

