Many of us often wonder what the end goal is for our favorite creators. What happens after that viral dance video or after the 100th makeup tutorial? How do they transform their 15 minutes of fame into a long-lasting career? That’s where companies like Viral Nation come into play.

Viral Nation is a worldwide influencer marketing agency that strives to build stronger connections between brands and consumers through real-time data, first-hand insight and collaborating with people who know their audiences well.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Joe Gagliese, co-founder and co-CEO of Viral Nation. Gagliese shares his journey into the space, finding creators and the formula for creating a long-lasting career beyond social platforms.

