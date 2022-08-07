Jared Gutstadt was stressed. He had booked a retreat in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains to record the soundtrack that would form the sonic underpinnings of Maejor Frequency, a 10-part podcast hosted by musician and producer Maejor and produced exclusively for Amazon-owned podcast juggernaut Audible. Gutstadt had to make sure the days away from his home base of Los Angeles were worth the investment in time and money.