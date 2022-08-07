Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards

How Maejor Frequency Made a Winning Podcast by Listening to the Universe

Adweek's Podcast of the Year finds the harmony between the creative process and content

Maejor
Maejor is a multiplatinum music producer and the host and co-creator of Maejor Frequency.Philip Cheung for Adweek
Headshot of Catherine Perloff
By Catherine Perloff

4 mins ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

Jared Gutstadt was stressed. He had booked a retreat in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains to record the soundtrack that would form the sonic underpinnings of Maejor Frequency, a 10-part podcast hosted by musician and producer Maejor and produced exclusively for Amazon-owned podcast juggernaut Audible. Gutstadt had to make sure the days away from his home base of Los Angeles were worth the investment in time and money.

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Aug. 8, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter.

