In an earnings call in February, Meta said that Apple’s privacy-centric changes to its iOS operating system, which make it harder to both target advertisements and measure their effectiveness, would cost the social giant $10 billion in revenue in 2022. Executives have repeatedly assured investors that they are working on mitigating these challenges—and getting their ad-tech back on solid ground.