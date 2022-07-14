Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In an earnings call in February, Meta said that Apple’s privacy-centric changes to its iOS operating system, which make it harder to both target advertisements and measure their effectiveness, would cost the social giant $10 billion in revenue in 2022. Executives have repeatedly assured investors that they are working on mitigating these challenges—and getting their ad-tech back on solid ground.