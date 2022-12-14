Elon Musk Pulls the Plug on Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council

Trust? Safety? Those woke concepts have no place in Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Roughly one hour before Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council was set to meet with new head of trust and safety Ella Irwin and senior director for global public policy strategy, development and partnerships Nick Pickles Monday, its members received an email alerting them that the council was being disbanded, as it no longer represented “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our product and policy development work.”

Larry Magid, CEO of Silicon Valley nonprofit ConnectSafely, which focuses on safe internet use by children, told Cat Zakrzewski, Joseph Menn and Naomi Nix of The Washington Post that many people on the Trust and Safety Council were pondering resignation anyway, adding, “By disbanding it, we got fired instead of quit. Elon doesn’t want criticism, and he really doesn’t want the kind of advice he would very likely get from a safety advisory council, which would likely tell him to rehire some of the staff he got rid of, reinstate some of the rules he got rid of and turn the company in another direction from where he is turning it.”

Three members of the Trust and Safety Council—The Net Safety Collaborative founder and executive director Anne Collier, Lesley Podesta of the Young and Resilient Research Center at Western Sydney University and YAKIN co-founder Eirliani Abdul Rahman—did in fact resign last week, sharing a link to their statement via tweet.

They wrote, “We are announcing our resignation from Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council because it is clear from research evidence that, contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline. The question has been on our minds: Should Musk be allowed to define digital safety as he has freedom of expression? Our answer is a categorical ‘no.’”

The statement continued, “We fear a two-tiered Twitter: One for those who can pay and reap the benefits, and another one for those who cannot. This, we fear, will take away the credibility of the system and the beauty of Twitter, the platform where anyone could be heard, regardless of the number of their followers. We cannot therefore, in full conscience, remain on Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council for reasons above. A Twitter ruled by diktat is not a place for us. Content moderation is a nuanced business that requires full transparency, adherence to policies informed by best practices and advice from trusted partners on the ground, as well as dedicated resources. This is in no way a disavowal of our friends who remain on the Council. They choose to do so for their own reasons, including continued safeguarding and the hope that reason will prevail.”

Musk responded by tweeting, “It’s a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!”

Twitter formed the Trust and Safety Council in February 2016 with more than 40 organizations and experts from 13 regions joining as inaugural members.

Jodie Ginsburg, president of nonprofit The Committee to Protect Journalists, which promotes freedom of the press globally, said in a statement shared with Zakrzewski, Menn and Nix, “Safety online can mean survival offline. Today’s decision to dissolve the Trust and Safety Council is cause for grave concern, particularly as it is coupled with increasingly hostile statements by Twitter owner Elon Musk about journalists and the media.”