Discord: How to View Your Active Devices on Mobile

By Brandy Shaul

Discord allows users to view all of the devices where their account is currently logged in. This security feature may help users determine if their account has been accessed by a third party.

Our guide will show you how to view your active devices from within the Discord mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Devices.”

image

From there, you’ll see a list of devices where your Discord account is logged in. If you see an unfamiliar device, or you just want to log out of a particular device, tap the “x” icon to the right of the device. Note: You’ll need to enter your password to log out of the device.

image

