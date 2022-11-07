Discord: How to Remove Custom Emojis From a Server on Mobile

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

By default, Discord allows every server to have up to 50 custom emojis. The server’s owner, as well as anyone with the “Manage Emoji” permission, can upload custom emojis to the server.

It’s possible someone may upload a custom emoji to a server that other users don’t approve of. If this ever happens, users can remove the offending custom emoji from the server.

Our guide will show you how to remove custom emojis from a server from within the Discord mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing the server’s channel list, tap the server name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings.”

Step 3: Tap “Emoji.”

Step 4: Swipe from right to left on the custom emoji you want to remove.

Step 5: Tap “Delete.” Note: There is no confirmation window. Once you tap “Delete,” the custom emoji will be removed from the server.