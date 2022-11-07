Platforms

Discord: How to Remove Custom Emojis From a Server on Mobile

Users can delete these images at any time

Each Discord server can have its own custom emojisDiscord
By Brandy Shaul

16 mins ago

By default, Discord allows every server to have up to 50 custom emojis. The server’s owner, as well as anyone with the “Manage Emoji” permission, can upload custom emojis to the server.

It’s possible someone may upload a custom emoji to a server that other users don’t approve of. If this ever happens, users can remove the offending custom emoji from the server.

Our guide will show you how to remove custom emojis from a server from within the Discord mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing the server’s channel list, tap the server name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Emoji.”

image

Step 4: Swipe from right to left on the custom emoji you want to remove.

image

Step 5: Tap “Delete.” Note: There is no confirmation window. Once you tap “Delete,” the custom emoji will be removed from the server.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

