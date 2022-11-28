Publishing

Condé Nast Unveils New Commercial Products for 2023 to Diversify Revenue

The publisher aims to streamline branded ad buys amid economic headwinds

an arrow pointing up next to a dollar sign
Enhanced targeting capabilities have already led to increased purchase intent for the publisher.lvcandy/Getty Images
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

6 mins ago


As businesses prepare for a new calendar year, Condé Nast has unveiled a number of new commercial products, as well as enhancing existing ones, with the aim of making it easier for clients to work with the publisher amid an uncertain economic climate.

The offerings fall into two camps, according to Deborah Brett, global chief business officer at Condé Nast: three new products related to its commercial creative team, which produces branded content, and a series of improvements to its contextual targeting and first-party data capabilities.

