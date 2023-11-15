Lessons Learned

This AI Ethics Expert Juggles Motherhood and a Tech Career

Sasha Luccioni on the need for a diverse workforce in artificial intelligence

Sasha Luccioni headshot
Sasha Luccioni is the climate lead and AI researcher for Hugging Face.Sasha Luccioni
Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

The first time Sasha Luccioni applied for a position at Hugging Face—the AI startup now valued at $4.5 billion—she was rejected. “I wasn’t what they were looking for,” she recalled. This was nearly three years ago.

Shaking off that initial rejection, she went to work at BigScience, a yearlong volunteer research workshop funded by Hugging Face to train the first open source, large language model. Luccioni directly reached out to Thomas Wolf, the startup’s co-founder, during the project and “proved my worth,” convincing him to offer her a job.

For

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles