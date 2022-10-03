Adweek Podcast: Yeah, That’s Probably a New Halftime Show

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and senior producer Al Mannarino are joined by senior commerce reporter Paul Hiebert and senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane. They discuss the next era for the Super Bowl Halftime show, from the new sponsor taking over to the superstar headliner announcement to ad predictions.