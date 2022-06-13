Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: What to Expect From Cannes Lions 2022

Which campaign will be the talk of the first in-person festival since 2019?

By Al Mannarino

33 seconds ago

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up.

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creativity and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and Europe creative editor Brittaney Kiefer to talk about the return of advertising’s most high-profile international event, Cannes Lions.

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

