TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

Adweek’s Podcast of the Year Awards have rebranded to become the Adweek Audio Awards, and this year’s winners will be chosen by jurors from companies including Acast, Spotify, SiriusXM and Stitcher.

Last year’s winners included creators such as Conan O’Brien, Jeremiah Zimmerman, Jon Stewart and Yeardly Smith. This year, the categories have been expanded to consider a wider field of entries from the world of audio entertainment.

The new categories include Best B-to-B podcast, Best Political Podcast, Best Gaming Podcast and Best Podcast Growth/Marketing Strategy.

This year’s jury will include:

Melissa Chapman , chief executive, Jungle Creations

, chief executive, Jungle Creations Brad Gilmore , author, actor, radio and podcast host

, author, actor, radio and podcast host Vijay Iyer , North America CEO, Amp

, North America CEO, Amp Victoria Taylor , formerly Reddit and LinkedIn

, formerly Reddit and LinkedIn David Suarez , co-ECD, Goodby Silverstein & Partners NY

, co-ECD, Goodby Silverstein & Partners NY Rich Frankel , creative director, Spotify Advertising

, creative director, Spotify Advertising Iain Hepburn , media consultant

, media consultant Natalie Mooallem , vp of podcast programming, SiriusXM

, vp of podcast programming, SiriusXM Rebecca Nunez , CEO and founder, The MRN Agency

, CEO and founder, The MRN Agency Nasheeta Khan , group account director, Duke Advertising

, group account director, Duke Advertising Megan Davies , international managing director, Acast

, international managing director, Acast Al Mannarino , senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network

, senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network Luz Corona , community editor, Adweek

, community editor, Adweek Lucinda Southern , media editor, Adweek

, media editor, Adweek Rebecca Stewart , Europe brand editor, Adweek

, Europe brand editor, Adweek Stephen Lepitak, Europe bureau chief, Adweek

“We have a terrific mix of experience among this year’s jurors as Adweek aims to celebrate how audio entertainment and podcasts are evolving, and how they are being produced and promoted too,” said Lepitak, who recruited this year’s jury.

The winners of the Adweek Audio Awards will be announced online on Oct. 31.