See All the 2022 Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards Winners

As substantial investments in the audio space continue, 2022 has seen a long list of innovative, exciting and informative new podcasts arrive on the scene. Adweek’s annual Podcast of the Year Awards recognize the best among them, featuring shows across categories aimed at all sorts of audiences. Selected from hundreds of entries by a jury of industry professionals and senior editors at Adweek, this year’s awards celebrate in-depth and diverse storytelling that capture attention and enlighten as much as they entertain.