Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards

See All the 2022 Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards Winners

Our annual round-up of the top series, episodes and people who bring it all together

Adweek’s Podcast of the Year Awards logo
Adweek’s annual Podcast of the Year Awards recognize the top in-depth and diverse storytelling.Adweek
Headshot of Kennyatta Collins
By Kennyatta Collins

5 mins ago

As substantial investments in the audio space continue, 2022 has seen a long list of innovative, exciting and informative new podcasts arrive on the scene. Adweek’s annual Podcast of the Year Awards recognize the best among them, featuring shows across categories aimed at all sorts of audiences. Selected from hundreds of entries by a jury of industry professionals and senior editors at Adweek, this year’s awards celebrate in-depth and diverse storytelling that capture attention and enlighten as much as they entertain.

Headshot of Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins is a strategist, photographer and Adweek contributor living in Miami.

