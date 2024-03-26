The Future of Women in Gaming With Letta J and Jay-Ann Lopez

#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

When it comes to the future of gaming, accessibility and representation are key.

Since the 1980s, gaming has been marketed as a male-dominated industry. But that’s not the case. “I’ve been playing video games since I was 4 years old,” said Jaye “Letta J” Watts, founder and CEO of Coexist Gaming.

“Men have often shunted women from the space,” added Jay-Ann Lopez, founder and CEO of Black Girl Gamers.

Both founders are on a mission to create inclusive and accessible communities for gamers from all walks of life. They sat down to talk to ADWEEK about representation in gaming, as well as their predictions for the role women will play in the industry.

Watch the video below for more.