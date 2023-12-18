AdFreak

Why Animated Ads Hit Harder

Brands are increasingly turning to animators to capture attention and drive impact

By Stephen Lepitak

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, animation became a lifeline for creatives in a world where lockdowns and social distancing rendered advertising production practically impossible.

Animation itself can be traced way back to the early 1900s, but it’s a medium that’s continually evolving. For modern marketers, recent campaigns have proven the technique to be a strong strategic tool when it comes to relaying a hard-hitting message.

Just look back at campaigns from years gone by. The awards-laden “Dumb Ways to Die” carried a funny message about the various accidents that might kill a person, then there’s the harrowing ad titled “Cartoon” from British charity The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), which dealt with child abuse.

