WhatsApp is venturing further into the branded content space as it strives to form deeper connections with its 2 billion global users, while taking control of its narrative amid expansion in the U.S.

On Jan.16, the Meta-owned private messaging app released Ugo: A Homecoming Story, a feature-length documentary following brand partner and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the film, Antetokounmpo and his mother, Veronica, travel to his homeland of Nigeria to connect with their roots and forge new bonds with their family, culture and countrymen.

The documentary’s title is based on Antetokounmpo’s Nigerian birth name, Ugo.

Available on WhatsApp’s YouTube channel and in select markets on Prime Video, Ugo was directed by Nigerian-American filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa, whose credits include the Magic Johnson Apple TV+ documentary They Call Me Magic and episodes of Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.

Ugo is also the latest entry in WhatsApp’s “There’s No One Like Us” content series, following its 2022 short film Naija Odyssey. That project also launched on Prime Video and features narration by mother and son Antetokounmpo.

Created with agency Translation, both projects are about familial connection, cultural discovery and personal identity—themes WhatsApp also explored in its earlier work featuring Antetokounmpo with comedian Hasan Minhaj.

A unique brand partnership

WhatsApp chief brand officer Vivian Odior told Adweek that Ugo was “years in the making.” The company announced its partnership with Antetokounmpo in 2022.

The mission of the documentary is to use the basketball superstar’s story not only to help people feel seen, but also “to go about brand partnerships in a unique way,” said Odior.

WhatsApp has enlisted media agency Spark Foundry and PR agency The Lede Company to follow the entertainment industry marketing playbook for Ugo, with traditional and digital media buys marketing the trailer and shorter cuts of the film to drive audiences to watch it on Prime Video. Earned media, influencers and partners will amplify the message, while the brand will host premieres in New York and Houston celebrating the global diaspora and featuring curated post-film discussions.

“Partnering with someone like [Antetokounmpo], who is a part of culture, allows us to take WhatsApp from being something that’s really back of mind and sometimes a utility-focused element, to being more front of mind and something that people are reminded is an integral part of culture.”

Connecting a global community

Odior told Adweek that WhatsApp’s entry into the branded entertainment space was an organic byproduct of its partnership with Antetokounmpo, whose use of the service in his everyday life inspired him to approach the company in 2020.

“In order to fulfill the mission of moving from being a utility to being something that’s front of mind, deep in hearts and well loved, we needed to be able to tell real stories that we’ve had the patience to flesh out,” she said.

“We also felt that when it comes to identity and storytelling, and when it comes to the role WhatsApp has played in people’s lives, we needed to be able to honor that by highlighting a user’s experience or story and highlighting the role we’ve played. In a lot of instances, that just requires a dedication to the longer form narrative that tells the person’s story.”

One of those stories is We Are Ayenda, a 30-minute documentary released in August during the Women’s FIFA World Cup, which has been selected for screening at this year’s Sundance Festival. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Amber Fares, tells the story of the Afghan Youth Women’s National Football team, who used the app to send private messages that facilitated their escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country in 2021.

“I can’t say that we are fully stepping into branded entertainment, [but] it’s kind of the one and only way that we communicate,” said Odior. “We are very committed to telling our users’ stories, and we will always do justice by them.”