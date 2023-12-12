The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

As the end of the year approaches, it’s an Adweek tradition to take a look back at the year’s best ads. And what a year it was. From fast food shakes turned viral sensations to a summer dominated by Barbie pink, there was no shortage of creativity. But when you’re talking about a list of the best ads of the year, how do you decide?

That’s the challenge posed to our Creativity team, and it’s a challenge they accepted. This year’s list of the best ads topped out at 20, so the competition was certainly fierce and the resulting winners are the cream of the crop.

One of our favorite holiday traditions is to create a mashup video of all the ads. We proudly present this year’s ad mashup.