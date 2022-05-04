Ad of the Day

Touch the Artwork: This Special Exhibit Helps You Feel Signs of Breast Cancer

David Buenos Aires and nonprofit MACMA create another compelling self-exam campaign

Touch the Artwork: This Special Exhibit Helps You Feel Signs of Breast Cancer
'The Art of Self Examination' continues a long creative relationship between MACMA and David Buenos Aires. MACMA/ David Buenos Aires
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

24 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Artists like Rembrandt and Rafael secured their places in history through their abilities to convey the human condition with mere brush strokes. Approximately 500 years later, a new campaign illustrates how some of the most revered works of art may contain more than intimately captured moments—like previously overlooked hints at their models’ health.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Meta Touts Reels and Brands in the Metaverse at NewFronts
NewFronts

Meta Touts Reels and Brands in the Metaverse at NewFronts

By Trishla Ostwal

Illustration of boats gridlocked in a harbor.
Columnist Network

Marketing Is Never More Vital Than in a Bad Economy

By Anastasia Leng

Chat & Messaging

Meta Marks National Small Business Week With New Messaging Tools

By David Cohen

Resell Tag available on Samsoe Samsoe clothes
Fashion & Apparel

This Fashion Brand Built a QR Code Into Its Clothes so People Can Easily Resell Them Later

By Brittaney Kiefer

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision