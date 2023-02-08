Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Few would recommend contacting your ex on Valentine’s Day. Topo Chico, however, leads the minority population who thinks that reconnecting with a former love on the romantic day is not only a good idea, but you should come bearing gifts.

For instance … a whole scorpion.

Starting at 8 a.m. EST Feb. 10, the hard seltzer brand will be selling real scorpions for $6.99 on the brand’s site. Consumers can sign up now to receive information about the campaign and other Topo Chico promotions. And they’re encouraged to “check back soon for desert-inspired drama.”

The arachnids are ethically sourced and safe to eat, having been coated in Topo Chico’s signature strawberry guava flavor. They will be delivered in a heart-shaped box to make the contents even more surprising. Consumers who buy a scorpion, which are available through Feb. 14 while supplies last, will receive a 50% discount on a 12-pack of Topo Chico hard seltzer purchased from Feb. 10-21.

Volt Media is handling social media for the campaign, promoting it with posts on Facebook and Instagram, while ICF Next is doing the PR. Topo Chico ran a similar effort last year, delivering cacti for $2.14 that were also meant to help shoppers show their ex how they feel. The discount offer was identical.

“As a hard seltzer brand that lives to provide the unexpected, we’re excited to bring folks a different way to celebrate this traditionally red roses and romance-focused holiday,” brand manager Alex Ottenheimer, told Adweek. “Based on the success of our Valentine’s Day Send Your Ex A Cactus campaign last year, we wanted to go one step further to create a real, edible scorpion gift, inspired by our Southwestern roots and signature strawberry guava seltzer flavor.