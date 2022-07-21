Ad of the Day

This Stunning Short Film for Chevrolet Extols the Innate Power of the Color Black

McCann Shanghai blends mythology and sci-fi for the company's newest branding in China

People and a cube float up to the sky. Everything is in shades of grey and black
“Let black be coal,” the narration begins, “Let black be iron.”McCann Shanghai, Chevrolet China
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

6 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

The color black occurs when light is either absent or absorbed, giving it a unique place in both ancient and modern mythology, where it symbolizes authority, solemnity, mystery and sophistication. Though often associated as representing the opposite of good, it is the color of everything from early neolithic paintings to melanite, oil and coal.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Programming & Performance

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Takes a Marketing Bite With New Partners

By Mollie Cahillane

CPG & Grocery

Liquid I.V. Takes Hydration Beyond Sports

By Paul Hiebert

Earnings Reports

Publicis Groupe Chief Talks ‘All Time High’ Results and Climate Crisis Response

By Stephen Lepitak

A figure falls down a descending line graph
Advertising

Ad Spend Forecasts Muted as Economic Cloud Looms Large Over Brands

By Rebecca Stewart

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Connected Commerce Promises a More Direct Relationship With Shoppers

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Marketing Leaders Can Prepare for a Recession

By Ajit Kara

Swap Ad Fatigue for Ad Intrigue

By MNTN